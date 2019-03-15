“India Paying the Price of gifting the UNSC seat to China in 1950” Says Subramanian Swamy

As for the fourth time China blocked the bid to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, #BoycottChineseProducts grabbed the top slot in Twitter’s top trends.

The move by Beijing – which considers Pakistan an “all-weather ally” – came as the Security Council was to take up a resolution on the matter, days after the February 14 Jaish attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 soldiers died.

The resolution, say sources, was backed by an unprecedented number of countries — the figure, sources said, went into “double digits”. India said it was “disappointed by this outcome”.

About the issue, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, it is almost as if India is still paying the price for freeing Azhar and gifting the UNSC seat to China in 1950.

“The.cost of freeing Azharin 1999 is now haunting us. The cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us today. The cost of filing an illegal petition in UN on J&K is bleeding us everyday. Learn to introspect before blaming others. There are no free lunches” he wrote on Twitter