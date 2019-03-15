India set to host FIFA Women’s World Cup

India have been confirmed as the hosts of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020, All India Football Federation’s twitter handle announced on Friday. Ever since India hosted the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017, they were in talks to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup as well and they were confirmed as hosts on Friday.
By virtue of being the hosts, India’s U-17 women’s football team will be part of the World Cup. This will be only the second time that India will play in a FIFA World Cup.
The last time India played in a World Cup was the U-17 Men’s World Cup, where also India qualified by virtue of being the hosts.
We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020 #ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball
Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 15, 2019
India had hosted the U-17 World Cup in 2017 successfully and all of the national team’s games were held in New Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where they had an average attendance of 50,000.
