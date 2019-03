According to data released by the government, inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 2.93% in February.

Inflation of primary articles, which includes kitchen essentials like potato, onion, fruits, and milk increased to 4.84% during the month, as against 3.54% in January. The inflation for ‘fuel and power’ segment increased to 2.23% as against 1.85%.

The WPI-based inflation stood at 2.76% in January, while it was 2.74% in February last year.