JAWA will unveil on the 4th week of March

The most awaited motorcycle which had its roots in Czechoslovakia in 1929 is now reincarnated to a new beast. The Jawa motorcycles which had a significant consideration in the early 90s lost its pace. After 90s globalization as more two-wheeler manufacturers, especially those from Japan and France stated eyeing India as a potential market. Thus these shiny and bulky Iconics where dethroned by other agile, easy to move scooters and bike.

Till 1973 Jawa hold roots in India and later Royal Enfield took over the market. Now they are back with their iconic headlights and pure retro nature. With collaborating with Indian conglomerate Mahendra group of companies, they are looking for a grant comeback and they have laid building blocks for their dream last December 2018.

JAWA announced they would launch three editions JAWA CLASSIC, JAWA 42 & JAWA PERAK. The Jawa Classic, which is a true incarnation of the old JAWA and JAWA 42 which looks like modern classic would be the first preference for production. The bobber model JAWA PERAK would be produced later this year. The online bookings were available since from the date of launch and it closed when dealers dwelled in. Now to book one you can simply go to the authorised JAWA dealer and pay 5000 RS and mark your desired JAWA variant.

Now the JAWA has confirmed they will be delivering the motorcycles nationwide by the 4th week of March. The delivery will be on the basis of the booking queue. Only those who have booked a JAWA online would be considered for the first list of delivery. Those who booked offline still have to wait another 8 months from the date of booking.