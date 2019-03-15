Latest NewsPolitics

Mayawati should be the next Prime Minister of India, Says Pawan Kalyan

Mar 15, 2019, 03:16 pm IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday announced an alliance with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena. The BSP Supremo also added that seats have almost been finalized for the general elections. After the announcement of an alliance in Lucknow, Pawan Kalyan said that he wants to see Mayawati as the next Prime Minister of India.

“We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire, ” Kalyan said at a press conference in Lucknow. In response, the BSP Supremo also said that Bahujan Samaj Party wishes to see Pawan Kalyan as the next Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Jana Sena released the first list of constants for four of 15 Lok Sabha seats and 32 of the 175 assembly constituencies in the state.

