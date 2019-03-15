Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Compensation and Orders Probe

MUMBAI: The foot overbridge collapse on Wednesday evening in Mumbai near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, which killed six people and injured dozens, has yet again reminded Mumbaikars of the civic mess in an overcrowded city.

Mr Fadnavis termed the collapse as “unfortunate”, and said that he has ordered a high-level inquiry into it. “A structural audit of the bridge had earlier been done, and it was found to be fit. If such an incident happened even after that, it raises a question on the audit. An inquiry will be carried out. Strictest action will be taken,” he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced ex-gratia of ?5 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died in the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse. “A compensation of ?50,000 each will be given to the injured, state govt will provide for their treatment,” he added. “I’ve ordered for a high-level inquiry,” Fadnavis said.