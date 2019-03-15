New Zealand Shooting at Mosque: Bangladesh Cricket Team Makes a Narrow Escape

Bangladesh’s cricket team escaped unscathed after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, an official told AFP on Friday.

Stuff saw about seven or eight “very shaken” members of the touring side getting off the team bus, and moving into their hotel.

An official ushering the team from the bus to the hotel indicated it was unlikely the third test against New Zealand would be played.

The shooting happened just minutes away from Hagley Oval, where the test was set to be held, and the Bangladesh cricket team narrowly avoided the incident, having to flee the scene.

The team had just arrived at the Al Noor Mosque for Friday prayer when a gunman opened fire.

“Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque,” tweeted Mushfiqur Rahim.

All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant contact with the players and team management.#christchurchMosqueAttack” said Bangladesh crickets official Twitter handle.