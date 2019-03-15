Petition to send Indian Muslims to Pakistan,Supreme Court dismisses PIL

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to send Indian Muslims to Pakistan, according to Bar and Bench. The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and Vineet Saran.

Justice Rohinton Nariman asked the petitioner’s counsel: “Do you seriously want to argue this? We will hear you but we will pass strictures against you.” When the petitioner’s counsel declined to argue the plea, the top court dismissed the petition.

In December, Justice SR Sen of the Meghalaya High Court had said that “India should have become a Hindu country after Partition”. Sen had made the comment while disposing of a petition filed by a person who was denied a domicile certificate by the state government.

In February, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notice the Meghalaya High Court registrar on a petition which sought the remarks be expunged, The Indian Express had reported.

Advocate Sona Khan and others, who filed the plea in the top court, said Justice SR Sen’s judgement was “legally flawed and historically misleading”.