Reliance Jio outruns other telecommunications services in 4G download speed in February.

The largest conglomerate Reliance group of industries have something to celebrate now. According to Telecom Regulatory of India who has conducted the speed test confirmed JIO Telecom services have the fastest 4G downloading speed at a speed of 20.9 megabits per second (Mbps). The report has been taken from in February.

JIO’s speed is two times faster than Airtel’s average speed of 9.4 Mbps wheres Vodafone and Idea cellular telecom companies have 6.8 and 5.7 respectively.

However, Vodafone charted one in the list of uploading speed with a rate of 6.0 Mbps this is followed by Idea at a rate of 5.6 Mbps and Airtel at 3.7 Mbps. The report has been made with the help of Myspeed application which is done on a real-time basis.

The reports assert that the average download speed of JIO, Vodafone and Idea increased but had a dip in the performance of Bharathi Airtel.

Although Idea and Vodafone have decided to merge their businesses to new Vodafone Idea, Telecom Regulatory of India has published separate performance report for both the companies. regarding the same.