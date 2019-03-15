Say goodbye to typing in your phone! The new google keyboard works with voice recognition

We need not have to type anymore on our phones. The only task to do is to command the new Google keyboard what to type and it will make the characters appear in the screen automatically. One thing that makes this feature so attractive is that this could be used while offline too. It was in 2016 that google made this possible but the offline service was not available at that time.

The New Google keyboard is now integrated with Google Voice command which makes typing so easy. The new feature is available in android operating systems and higher grade iPhone.

Google keyboard now will listen to your voice command and will transform it into the corresponding characters. Voice recognition is formulated to absorb American English. One can use the application without internet facility this was not possible earlier.

Since the application can work without any internet facility Google claims the number of users will increase drastically with a far-reaching effect in all users without any bias in all operating systems.