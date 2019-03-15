Latest NewsIndia

Terrorists Kidnap and Shoots 36-Year-Old Local in Pulwama

Mar 15, 2019, 02:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Terrorists on Thursday night abducted and shot dead a local in Gulzarpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The local, Manzoor Ahmad Lone of Dogripora village, was “forcibly” taken away by the terrorists and shot dead, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

According to the police report, the body of Ahmad was found dead near Higher Secondary School at Gulzarpora. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area after this incident.

The body will be handed over to the family members after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances which led to this incident.

