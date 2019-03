The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Election Commission’s response on opposition leaders’ plea on the counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips of 50% of EVMs in each constituency before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also asked the commission to depute a senior officer to assist the court and posted the matter for next hearing on March 25.