Yamaha launches MT-15 with 155cc Liquid Cooled Engine in India

Yamaha has launched its new 155 cc bike MT-15 priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike comes with liquid-cooled four-stroke engine mated to a six-speed transmission. Other features include single channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and fuel injected variable valve actuation (VBA).

“With the new trends of motorcycling in India wherein the riders want diverse experiences with speed and controls, the entry of MT-15 is inevitable,” Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara told reporters.