11 killed and four injured in a minibus accident in Kashmir. The incident happened in the premises of Ramban area in Kasmir where a minibus which was on its way from Chanterkott to Rajgat fell to a gorge. The fall has caused the death of 11 including two women and three children and four were seriously injured.

The injured are admitted to GMC hospital among them four are running in a critical stage.

According to reports, the minibus had lost its control which in turn lead to the accident.