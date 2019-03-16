Latest NewsEntertainment

Actors Vishal and Anisha engaged; The photos are out!

Mar 16, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

The gallant actor who is always busy creating hypes now has engaged to Anisha Alla who works in Telugu film industry. Both of them were engaged in a private event conducted in Hyderabad.

Vishal was seen wearing a Blue Indo-western kurta with a matching Nehru jacket while Anisha looked regal in an off-white silk saree with a golden border. Amoung the stars who have attended the ceremony included Mohanlal. Vishal is the working president of Tamil Films Producers Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam an union based in Chennai.

Anisha Alla is the daughter of Hyderabad-based businessman Dinesh Reddy. she started her career in the movie “Pelli Choopulu.” The wedding date is yet to be announced. Vishal is currently filming for his upcoming film with Venkat Mohan – Ayogya.

Tags

Related Articles

Today’s Petrol, Diesel Price in India

Nov 7, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Education will not become expensive under GST : Govt

Jul 7, 2017, 06:50 pm IST

7-year-old girl gang-raped near railway station

Feb 1, 2019, 09:36 pm IST
bipasha-basus-surprise-for-her-husbands-birthday-will-make-you-wow

Bipasha Basu’s Surprise for Her Husband’s Birthday Will Make You ‘Wow’

Feb 23, 2018, 03:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close