Actors Vishal and Anisha engaged; The photos are out!

The gallant actor who is always busy creating hypes now has engaged to Anisha Alla who works in Telugu film industry. Both of them were engaged in a private event conducted in Hyderabad.

Vishal was seen wearing a Blue Indo-western kurta with a matching Nehru jacket while Anisha looked regal in an off-white silk saree with a golden border. Amoung the stars who have attended the ceremony included Mohanlal. Vishal is the working president of Tamil Films Producers Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam an union based in Chennai.

Anisha Alla is the daughter of Hyderabad-based businessman Dinesh Reddy. she started her career in the movie “Pelli Choopulu.” The wedding date is yet to be announced. Vishal is currently filming for his upcoming film with Venkat Mohan – Ayogya.