Latest NewsIndia

Amit Shah to launch the second poster of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Mar 16, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Based on the life of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead role. After the film’s first look featuring Oberoi in the getup of PM Modi was released, a second poster will now be launched by BJP President, Amit Shah in Delhi on March 18. Earlier, the first look of the film was launched by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai in January.

In the biopic, Amit Shah’s character is a crucial one and that will be essayed by veteran actor Manoj Joshi. Directed by Omung Kumar, who has previously helmed biopics such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit, ‘PM Narendra Modi’ the film will certainly be a career-defining one. The film will showcase the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his initial years as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.

Tags

Related Articles

mehbooba

Stop harassing militants’ families in J&K , says Mehbooba Mufti

Dec 31, 2018, 07:45 am IST

Para Asian Games Winners Shakes Hands With PM Modi; See PM’s Tweets

Oct 17, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Pinarayi Vijayan’s actions strengthening BJP and RSS in Kerala,says Ramesh Chennithala

Nov 24, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Geologists discovers seabed ‘treasure’ in Indian waters

Jul 17, 2017, 01:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close