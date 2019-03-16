Amit Shah to launch the second poster of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Based on the life of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead role. After the film’s first look featuring Oberoi in the getup of PM Modi was released, a second poster will now be launched by BJP President, Amit Shah in Delhi on March 18. Earlier, the first look of the film was launched by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai in January.

In the biopic, Amit Shah’s character is a crucial one and that will be essayed by veteran actor Manoj Joshi. Directed by Omung Kumar, who has previously helmed biopics such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit, ‘PM Narendra Modi’ the film will certainly be a career-defining one. The film will showcase the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his initial years as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.