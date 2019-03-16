Anil Kumble has Picked his 15-member Team For World Cup. Check this Out

The Virat Kohli-led Team India was defeated 2-0 in the T20Is and 3-2 in the five-match ODI series by the Aaron Finch-led Aussies. Now, as World Cup nears hard and fast with each passing day, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble has revealed his 15-man squad for the World Cup while naming his playing XI for the cricket WC.

Kumble, India’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket with over 950 scalps, also gave the reasoning behind his picks and he relied heavily on youngsters while making the squad.

Here is his 15 member squad

Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar.

“: I’ll go with the obvious 11, which I believe selects itself. Which is Rohit, Shikhar, Virat, MS, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvi, Chahal, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Shami. So this will be our 11. Not necessarily the playing 11 but then you know they will definitely be the 11 which will be a part of the 15” said Kumble in an interview given to a national media.

For the rest of the four slots, he picked Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar.