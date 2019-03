In a massive setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘defection strategy’ for the coming Lok Sabha elections, its parliamentarian from Allahabad, Shyama Charan Gupta, had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

He has also been named Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Banda constiotuency. The Samajwadi Party put out the information on its Twitter handle. This is the second major jolt to the BJP in a day.