Can Sreesanth Play Cricket at 36? His Answer Includes a Comparison to this Sports Legend

S Sreesanth will be a relieved man today, as the former India player’s life-ban was lifted by Supreme Court on March 15, 2019. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had banned Sreesanth for life after the Delhi police found him guilty of spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sreesanth, along with Mumbai spinner Ankit Chavan and Haryana’s Ajit Chandila, were suspended for life by a BCCI disciplinary committee in 2013, a decision that the player had challenged in court.

At the age od 36, Does Sreesanth has any chance of making it back into a cricket team? Here is what the speedster said: “”If Leander Paes can win Grand Slams at 42, I can at least play some cricket at 36.” he said.

“I hope that the BCCI respects the verdict of the country’s highest court and allows me to at least get back to the cricket field. I hope that at least now I can walk to a school cricket ground and train there without being told that I am not allowed. I just want to play whatever cricket I can,” said Sreesanth, who has been a part of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads.