Congress leader A Manju set to join BJP

Karnataka Congress leader and former minister A Manju, who is opposed to JDS candidates from Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

A Manju reportedly met Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and he is likely to announce his final decision on Monday.

A Manju is reportedly miffed over Prajwal Revanna, son of JDS leader nad minister HD Revanna, being fielded from Hassan. It has been speculated that Manju, who was a three-term member of the Karnataka Assembly, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan on a BJP ticket against Prajwal Revanna.