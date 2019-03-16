Latest NewsIndia

CPM named candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu

Mar 16, 2019
CPM has named its candidates for the coming Lok Sabha election. CPM has named 2 candidates for the seats that it contests from Tamil Nadu. CPM is contesting from Madurai and Coimbatore seats in Tamil Nadu.

Renowned literary personality and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner Su Venketeswaran will contest in Madurai and former parliament member P.R.Natarajan will contest from Coimbatore. CPM is in a grand alliance which includes DMK, Congress, MDMK, KDMK, and Muslim League.

P.R.Natarajn was the MP from Coimbatore from 2009 to 2014. He is the Coimbatore district secretariat member of CPM. The CPM state committee member Su Venketeswaran is the state president of progressive writers association.

