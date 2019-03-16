General Election 2019: K.V.Thomas denied seat by Congress ; “I have never expected this” says K. V. Thomas.

The Congress party has declared the list of candidates for some of the seats in Kerala on Saturday, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list misses K V Thomas who was supposed to contest from Ernakulam constituency. K.V. Thomas, a senior leader of the party and a former union minister is the sitting MP from the constituency. No seats are reserved for KV Thomas from current reports. Hibi Eden will be Congress candidate for Loksabha election from Ernakulam.

The reports confirm he is not at happy with the decision which his party has taken and he as not informed regarding the same.

“I don’t know what have I done. I am not born from the skies. If getting aged is what forced them to do so, nothing can be done” he spoke to media.