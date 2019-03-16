Guess What Alia Bhatt Said About Marrying Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has been demonstrating her acting skills in every genre and while we can never get over her amazing craft, it is her personal life that always stays in the limelight.

There are rumours doing the rounds on the Internet that Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt will be fixing the date soon for their marriage. The rumour mills are abuzz with reports that their families are going to zero down on some auspicious dates. But neither Ranbir or Alia confirmed the rumours as yet.

Meanwhile, Alia herself has spoken about the issue.

“But marriage is something that hasn’t even crossed my mind. I am not averse to it. But it’s not a part of my plan right now. I have a lot of work to do. It’s not as if I won’t work post marriage, whenever it happens. But right now, my focus is just on work. My priorities will probably shift in time. As of now, it hasn’t,” says Alia, whose “only companion right now” is her “world famous” cat, Edward.