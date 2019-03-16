Hardik Patel’s purported sex tape uploaded in Congress website

A picture of Hardik Patel from an alleged sex tape was uploaded in the website of Gujarat Congress committee. The website has been hacked by some unknown hackers and they have uploaded this image of Patel, the Patidar leader, who was behind the ‘Patel quota agitation’. Hardik Patel has joined Congress in last week.

Only less than a week after Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel joined the Congress party, hackers attacked the official website of the Gujarat Congress and uploaded his picture, which appears to be taken from his alleged sex video that surfaced during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the website, “http://www. gujaratcongress.in”, was taken down immediately by the party’s IT team after spotting the “mischief”.

Ahead of the December 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, around five videos, purportedly showing Patel with women, had surfaced on social media platforms.

The 25-year-old Patidar quota agitation spearhead had then claimed all the videos were “fake and morphed”.