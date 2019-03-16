Illegal arms unit busted ; two arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police have busted an illegal arms factory. The police arrested two persons in this case. The two persons arrested have been identified as Furkan and Naseem, while two others managed to escape.

The illegal arms factory was working at Bhaisani village in Thana Bhawan area in the Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. The police got a tip-off from a source about the factory and a raid was conducted. Two musket guns, 24 pistols and other arms and ammunition were seized during the raid.