IPL 2019 : BCCI to Donate Rs 20 Crore to Army Welfare Fund

The BCCI will donate Rs 20 crore for the welfare of armed forces in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

It has been alearnt that the BCCI top brass plans to invite senior dignitaries from the Indian armed forces (Army, Airforce and Navy) on the opening day of IPL 2019, when Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on 23 March.

Senior BCCI official”Yes, the CoA has sanctioned Rs 20 crore which will be contributed towards the Army Welfare Fund. On the opening day with both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli being present, the first portion of the said amount will be handed over to one of the dignitaries.”

The CoA had decided against having any glittering opening ceremony for the cash-rich event and instead contribute the entire budget for the welfare of armed forces. Senior BCCI official”The budget of IPL opening ceremony was around Rs 15 crore during the last edition. It was a decision that BCCI will raise it to Rs 20 crore. The amount will be contributed towards Army Welfare Fund as well as National Defence Fund.”

Acting president CK Khanna, it is learnt, had initially proposed to the CoA that a contribution of Rs 5 crore be made in this regard.

“I am not aware of the amount that CoA has earmarked for donation. If it is Rs 20 crore, then it is a great news. This is the least we could do for our soldiers,” Khanna said.