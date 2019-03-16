Latest NewsIndia

Jammu and Kashmir: Women police officer shot dead by militants

Mar 16, 2019, 08:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Jammu & Kashmir, unidentified terrorists killed a woman Special Police Officer (SPO) in Shopian district this afternoon. The gunmen fired upon Khushboo Jan, a woman SPO at her home in Vehil area of the district inflicting fatal injuries upon her. she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. No terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Army, Special Operations Group of J&K Police and CRPF launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

SPOs are engaged by the state police on fixed monthly remuneration to fight terrorism in the state. They are neither given the raining to handle firearms nor are weapons issued to them.

The SPOs represent the lowest rung of police officials below the state constabulary that is adequately trained to handle weapons and are also issued service weapons.

