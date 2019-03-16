Jammu and Kashmir: Women police officer shot dead by militants

In Jammu & Kashmir, unidentified terrorists killed a woman Special Police Officer (SPO) in Shopian district this afternoon. The gunmen fired upon Khushboo Jan, a woman SPO at her home in Vehil area of the district inflicting fatal injuries upon her. she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. No terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Army, Special Operations Group of J&K Police and CRPF launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: SPO Khushboo Jan succumbs to her injuries. https://t.co/7qUww7pftG — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

SPOs are engaged by the state police on fixed monthly remuneration to fight terrorism in the state. They are neither given the raining to handle firearms nor are weapons issued to them.

A lady special police officer (SPO) was shot & killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family & all her J&K police colleagues. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 16, 2019

The SPOs represent the lowest rung of police officials below the state constabulary that is adequately trained to handle weapons and are also issued service weapons.