JD(S) national secretary joined BSP; Will contest from UP

Janata Dal (Secular) national secretary Danish Ali joined Bahujan Samaj Party. Danish Ali received BSP membership from BSP general secretary Satish Mishra.

Danish Ali is the kingpin behind the JDS- Congress alliance in Karnataka. It is reported that Danish Ali will contest from Amroha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Dewegowda the JDS chief has asked the Congress to not to field candidates against Danish. Kanrantaka chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswami claimed that he has permitted Danish to quit the party and join BSP.