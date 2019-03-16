Latest NewsIndia

JD(S) state president AH Vishwanath who suffered mild cardiac arrest recovers

Mar 16, 2019, 06:03 pm IST
The Janata Dal- secular president A.H Vishwanath experienced minor heart attack on Saturday before an event organized in Hyderabad.

Vishwanath who setouts for attending the event has complained about his uneasiness when he was getting into the flight. The airport staffs took him to the nearest hospital.

Now, he is out of danger, on his way to recovery. Reports say Congress leader HM Revana is accompanying him in the hospital.

The JDS leaders are planning to move him to Jayadeva Hospital for better treatment. Vishwanath has three ‘stents’ already in his cardiac vessels to relieve obstructions.

