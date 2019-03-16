Local TV journalist killed

In Afghanistan, a local TV journalist was shot dead in Khost province. The killing comes less than a week after another journalist in the southern Helmand province was wounded by a bomb attached to his car.

Sultan Mahmoud Khirkhowa, a journalist with the local Zhman TV and radio was killed by two men on a motorcycle. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the area.

Last year 17 journalists and media workers were killed in Afghanistan.