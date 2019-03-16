Latest NewsPolitics

LokSabha Elections 2019 : PM Modi launches ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign

Mar 16, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched his party’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)” campaign ahead of the national election that begins next month. The PM released a video with the same title on Twitter and said, “Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation”. The campaign comes amid Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attacks on PM Modi and his government over the Rafale jet deal, with the slogan, “Chowkidar Chor Hai (watchman is a thief)”.

“But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar,” PM Modi said in a tweet that also had the video attached.

The lyrics of the video touch upon many of the flagship schemes launched by the Modi government, including Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the Clean India initiative.

The video ends with the appeal to people to join PM Modi’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” programme on March 31.

