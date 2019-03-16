Mandira Bedi to act in Aksah Puris “Romantic”

Romantic is an upcoming Telugu film put forward under the directional debt of Anil Paduri and has been written by Puri Jagannadh. The Film holds Aksah Puri ,Jagannath’s son in the lead role and it seems the director have a special inclination towards casting.

The popular television host and actress Mandiri Bedi is now roped in to play an important role in the film. The makers of the film have confirmed the female lead who is a model Ketika Sharma. Mandira Bedi is all set to join the film set in Goa where the sets of the film has been installed.

Romantic will be Mandira’s her second Telugu film. She will be making her debut in Tollywood with Prabhas’ “Saaho”, which is currently under production. Aksah’s previous film was “Mehbooba” which was in turn directed by Puri Jagannadh. “Mehabooba” was a box-office hit.