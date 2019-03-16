Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Writes to New Zealand P.M, Condemns Christchurch Attack

Mar 16, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed “deep shock and sadness” over the death of scores of people in the heinous terrorist attack in New Zealand while stressing India’s strong condemnation of terrorism and of all those who support such acts of violence.

In a letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Modi also underscored India’s solidarity with the people of her country at this difficult time.

Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed at least 49 people in Christchurch, while several explosive devices were defused, in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack.

