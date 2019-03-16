Latest NewsSports

READ THE PREDICTION; Rick ponting predicts who could be the heir apparent after Dhoni

Mar 16, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Now the prediction of Ricky ponting has became the new sensatioalism in cricket circle. Ricky ponding predicts Rishab pant as the sucessor in wicket keeping right after Dhoni amoung the list of team members enrolled for worldcup matches. Ponting makes it clear that it wont be easy for Rishab to mark his place in the team. He asserts Rishab must work hard not only as wicket keeper but also as good batsman.

It is Ricky ponting who coaches Delhi Capitals in IPL sections where Rishab is a team member. “Rishab could washout all his flaws if he could lead Delhi capitals to victory. I could not consider another one in the place of Dhoni. If he performs well he could even be his heir in future” he says.

The World Cup is held from May 30 to July 14. Dicsussions are progressing regrding the enrollment list of the players who are going to be included in the match. As veteran Dhoni have alreday taken his place fans are bit worried about Pant. It must be noted that Pant can only mark his place in the team, past senior Dinesh Karthick.

