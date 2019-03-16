Reshma Patel Quits BJP Calling it a Marketing Company

Gujarat BJP leader Reshma Patel Friday resigned from the party alleging that it has become a marketing company and its members have become salespersons.

“BJP has been reduced to merely a marketing company which teaches us to deceive the public by assigning the job of salesmen-salespersons and promoting its wrong policies and schemes,” Patel said.

“But we want to work to serve the public and bring a positive transformation and work for the country.”

Reshma Patel added: “But the autocratic behaviour of BJP leaders have always been compelling the BJP workers to toil as labourers and BJP workers are there only for toiling.

“I no longer wish to continue suffering and injustice being metted out and so (am) freeing myself from sinful partnership of such autocratic leaders, resigning from the party in public interest.”

Patel had stepped into the limelight through the ongoing Patidar agitation, demanding the recognition of politically and economically-influential community as Other Backward Classes (OBC), besides the extension of reservations in government jobs and admissions to institutes of higher education.