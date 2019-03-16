Sitting BJD MP joins BJP

In a setback to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party’s sitting MP Balabhadra Majhi from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district joined the BJP on Saturday.

He quit the party on Thursday amidst reports that he would be denied a ticket for the coming general elections.After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Majhi met party President Amit Shah.Earlier, former BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda had joined the BJP. He was last week appointed the party’s national Vice President and Spokesperson