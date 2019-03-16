The transformation of govt schools: A post on A.Pradeep Kumar MLA goes viral

A Facebook post written by a journalist working in London has become viral in Social Media. Rajesh Krishna a media person from London has written the post about A.Pradeep Kumar, the sitting MLA of Calicut North who is the CPM candidate in the coming Lok Sabha election in Kozhikode constituency.

The post describes the tremendous changes that was carried out by Pradeep Kumar in changing the government schools in the Calicut city into an international level.

Read Full FB post: