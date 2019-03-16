KeralaLatest News

Union government betrayed Kerala and UDF and Shashi Tharoor supported it, accuses Thomas Issac

Mar 16, 2019, 03:32 pm IST
Senior CPM leader and Kerala finance minister Dr.Thomas Issac have accused that the union government led by BJP has betraye Kerala state and Malayelees by giving the Thiruvananathapuram International Airport to Adani group. And both UDF and Shashi Tharoor MP supported the union government in doing this.

Issack raised this allegation in his social media handle.

Read full FB post:

