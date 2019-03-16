“Unite Against the Divisive Agenda of BJP and RSS” Says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah asked the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to beat the “divisive agenda” of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state in the Lok Sabha elections which is coming soon.

“It is high time for the people of all the regions across the state to put up a strong front against the divisive agenda of the RSS BJP in the state. I am sure that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the RSS and its ilk,” Abdullah said.

If the people don’t forge unity at this time, the posterity will never forgive us. It is for us to bequeath our coming generations a peaceful future. The forthcoming general elections afford the people an opportunity to secure themselves a peaceful future shorn of communal strife,” he said.

Among others, party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, G N Ratanpuri, Sajad Uri and Mushtaq Guroo were also present on the occasion.