Vineeth Sreenivasan to team up with Mathew Thomas for ‘Thaneermathan Varshangal’

Mar 16, 2019, 12:00 am IST
Vineeth Sreenivasan the multi-faced talent of Malayalam movie industry will be teaming up with Mathew Thomas, the actor who portrayed Franki in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’. They will join in a new film titled as ‘Thaneermathan Varshangal’. Debutant Girish AD is directing the movie.

Jomon T John, editor Shameer Muhammed and Shebin Becker are coming together to produce the movie. Jomon will also be wielding the camera and music is by Justin Varghese of ‘Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela’ fame.

Girish AD is noted in the short film circle for his films like ‘Vishuddha Ambrossey’ and ‘Mookuthi’. He was also one of the scriptwriters of the recently released Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Allu Ramendran’. He has scripted his directorial debut ‘Thaneermathan Varshangal’ jointly with Dinoy Paulose.

