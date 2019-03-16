“We dont need dictators like Hitler, Mussolini and Modi ” tyranny from Digvijaya Singh.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh now has come up with a new comparison. The senior leader has now asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a dictator like Hitler and Mussolini. He warns that the nation needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

Digvijay Singh has come up with such a comparison with the tyrannies after the Congress president condemned the terror attack in New Zealand.

I totally agree with Rahul ji. World needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharm Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of Hatred and Violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers Mussolinis and Modis. https://t.co/Q9Ay0Ro5Tj — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 16, 2019

He asserts that the world needs love and peace and he is totally agreeing with Rahul Gandhi’s outlook and views.