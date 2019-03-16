Latest NewsIndia

“We dont need dictators like Hitler, Mussolini and Modi ” tyranny from Digvijaya Singh.

Mar 16, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh now has come up with a new comparison. The senior leader has now asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a dictator like Hitler and Mussolini. He warns that the nation needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

Digvijay Singh has come up with such a comparison with the tyrannies after the Congress president condemned the terror attack in New Zealand.

He asserts that the world needs love and peace and he is totally agreeing with Rahul Gandhi’s outlook and views.

Tags

Related Articles

married active bollywood actresses

These are the married actresses who are still active in Bollywood

Mar 29, 2018, 09:56 pm IST

Chase Master Kohli Shelters India to Level the Series

Nov 25, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Hanan, who was trolled for selling fish Donates a Huge amount for Flood Relief

Aug 18, 2018, 09:16 am IST

MP, Rajasthan Govts to withdraw political cases against Dalits

Jan 1, 2019, 09:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close