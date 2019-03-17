KeralaLatest News

Aadhar not compulsory for expatriates

Mar 17, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta district collector P.B.Nooh informed that for expatriates aadhar card is not compulsory. He clarified this as many complaints from expatriates and NRI’s are reported. Many of the complaints that banks ask them to link aadhar card with their bank accounts.

As per the circular released by Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI) on November 15, 2017, persons belonging to NRI/OCI/PIO cannot apply for aadhar card. As per the circular,before applying the person must reside in India at least six months. But many of the NRI’s can not fulfill this criteria. So the UIDAI has instructed all departments that aadhar card must not be compulsory for NRI’s. And instructed all the departments that do not demand aadhar card as an identity proof from NRIS, the collector informed.

Tags

Related Articles

Mobile123

Bharti Airtel launches new prepaid recharge pack to extends account validity

Dec 3, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

One Died in the Bomb explosion at TMC party office in West Bengal

Aug 23, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Use this simple step to delete messages from Messenger app

Nov 15, 2017, 03:48 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi needs to avail benefits of ‘Modi Care’ health scheme, says BJP Minister

Sep 24, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close