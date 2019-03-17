Aadhar not compulsory for expatriates

Pathanamthitta district collector P.B.Nooh informed that for expatriates aadhar card is not compulsory. He clarified this as many complaints from expatriates and NRI’s are reported. Many of the complaints that banks ask them to link aadhar card with their bank accounts.

As per the circular released by Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI) on November 15, 2017, persons belonging to NRI/OCI/PIO cannot apply for aadhar card. As per the circular,before applying the person must reside in India at least six months. But many of the NRI’s can not fulfill this criteria. So the UIDAI has instructed all departments that aadhar card must not be compulsory for NRI’s. And instructed all the departments that do not demand aadhar card as an identity proof from NRIS, the collector informed.