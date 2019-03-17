Aamir Khan to make remake of Tom Hank’s ‘Forest Gump’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will now act in a remake of a Hollywood film. He will remake Tom Hanks starrer film, ‘Forrest Gump’. The actor informed this on last week on his birthday. The film is titled as ‘ Lal Singh Chaddha’. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan. The film will be penned by actor Atul Kulkarni.

Advait made his directorial debut with the super hit film ‘Secret Superstar’, which was produced by Aamir Khan. The star is also producing ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ jointly with Viacom 18 Motion Productions.The makers are planning to start shooting from October. It will be shot mostly in northern India, in and around the state of Punjab. Aamir Khan will be losing almost 20 kilos for the film.

‘Forrest Gump’, released in 1994, is a comedy-drama based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. Tom Hanks played the titular role in the movie, which also had Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field in key roles. The movie won six Academy Awards including best picture, best director, best actor, best-adapted screenplay, best visual effects, and best film editing.