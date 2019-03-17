American professor develop new method for improving LASIK surgery

A US scientist has developed a novel method that could improve LASIK eye surgery. Giuliano Scarcelli, an assistant professor with the University of Maryland in the US, has published his study in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Scarcelli developed a microscopy technique that could allow doctors to perform LASIK using precise measurements of how the eye focuses light, instead of approximations. When performed on both eyes, the entire procedure of LASIK surgery takes about 20 minutes and can rid patients of the need to wear glasses or contact lenses.