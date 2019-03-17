Bangladeshi cricketers who had a narrow escape from the Mosque gun storm came back home

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived home in Dhaka after a narrow escape from the mosque attack that happened in New Zealand. Members from Bangladesh team were about to attend the Friday prayer in the respective mosque where the gunman opened his fire.

The team arrived at Dhaka airport late on Saturday, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Rabeed Imam.

The only thing I can say that we are very lucky,” skipper Mahmudllah Riyad told reporters after arrival.

“With all of your prayers… now we could return here alive. I cannot describe what is going inside us, what we have seen,” he added.