Case registered against film maker Roshan Andrews and Alwyn Antony

Police have filed a case against popular Malayalam film director Rosshan Andrrews. Film producer Alwyn Antony has complained that Roshan and his friend Nawas has attacked him. Roshan and his friend Nawas has attacked Alwyn by breaking his home at Panampilly Nagar in Ernakulam,the FIR says.

Another case was registered against Alwyn Antony on a complaint of Rosshan Andrrews. Roshan has registered a complaint that Alwyn and his friend Binoy has assaulted Roshan and his friend Nawas. The Ernakulam South police have filed a case against all the four on attacking each other.