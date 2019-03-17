FOOD AND HEALTH : Every busy mother must follow this diet plan for your well being

Every mother who has office work or being a magnificent housewife might be worried about theirs husband’s cholesterol and in providing their children enough nutrients. They will neglect their health for the sake of their family. What if this continues? yes you might be getting an answer in your mind. Let not that happen. Here are one day diet plan which is a must for mothers of all ages to keep them healthy.

In the morning rush

We all know breakfast is our crucial. While mothers make protein rich scrambled eggs, and carb concentrated Idlies or Doshas they might be working starved until they get to eat after every one fills their gut. Mix ragi (nachani) powder with some low fat milk and simmer over a stove until the porridge thickens in around five minutes. Add sugar to taste. Get your daily dose of calcium and vitamins in a jiffy. A fruit on the side completes your breakfast.

Mid Noon section

Never skip your lunch. Being a housewife or being an office worker irrespective of your position you must have your meal. Make sure your meal has proper nutrition balance. Include one egg in your meal every day. A glass of butter milk in alternative days will do good for you as it cools your body.

School kid’s evening

All mothers must skip their tea. yes ! Do not get shocked. Drinking tea regularly will harm your health. High amounts of black tea can cause side effects due to the caffeine in tea. This can even lead to gastric ulcers. If you are regular consumer of tea you can have green tea with your kid who has came from school. Those who work in offices can enjoy green tea conversations with your co workers also.

Dinner Rush

The kids may want pasta or noodles, so try to use whole-wheat options, and load up the dishes with seasonal veggies.

stay safe, stay healthy !