Former Kerala PSC chairman joins BJP

Former Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman K. S. Radhakrishnan on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here in the presence of party chief Amit Shah.

“K. S. Radhakrishnan (ex-PSC chairman) joins BJP. Radhakrishnan received the party membership from Amit Shah,” the Kerala unit of BJP said in a tweet.

A Congress sympathizer, Radhakrishnan is a well-known writer, orator, academician and philosopher.

He was the Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady and has more than 20 years of teaching experience at postgraduate level. His specialization is in Advaita System, Gandhian Studies and Philosophy of Science.

He started his career as a journalist for one of the prominent daily in Kerala.