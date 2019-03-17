Latest NewsIndia

General Election 2019: CPM – Congress alliance in West Bengal may split

Mar 17, 2019, 10:23 am IST
The electoral alliance between CPM and Congress in West Bengal may likely to split. The West Bengal Congress president Soman Mithra in an interview given to a news channel informed this. Mithra said that what CPM has done is against the alliance. The CPM has announced its list of candidates in the state. Last day the CPM has released the list of candidates for the state. CPM will field its candidates in 25 constituencies out 42 constituencies in the state.

The Congress leadership holds that if CPM did not understand the primary rules of an alliance then the alliance should be discarded.CPM is determined that in case of these two seats no more discussions is needed as it is decided. The Bengal Congress is waiting for the decision of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi allows breaking the alliance then the state Congress leaders are planning to fight independently.

The CPM has given Purulia and Bashirhut seats to its alliance parties CPI and Forward Bloc. This has ignited the wrath of Congress. CPM and Congress faced the last assembly elections held in 2016 in an alliance. CPM got 20% and Congress secured 12% vote share. The parties decided to fight in an alliance as to oppose both BJP and ruling TMC.

