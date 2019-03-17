General Election: No Modi wave; Congress is hopeful of survey

A new pre-poll survey reveals that there exist no Modi wave in Gujarat. In the last general election the Modi wave that helped BJP to capture the rule from Congress. The survey carried out by Political Edge reveals that Congress will benefit in the state.

BJP which made clean sweep in the state, by winning all the 26 seats in the state will face heavy loss this time. The survey says that BJP will win only 16 seats. Congress will gain 10seats, that is Congress will win 10sesats. The strongholds of BJP like Patan, Anand, Junagadh, Amreli, Surendra Nagar and Sabarkantha shows clear partiality to Congress. The rural area of Gujarat will now support Congress.

The Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who was the backbone of Patel reservation agitation has joined Congress last week. The survey reveals that this will benefit Congress in the Saurashtra region.